Police prepares for Thaksin’s return as August 10 arrival date confirmed by family

The source said the Royal Thai Police Bureau has confirmed that Thaksin’s flight will land at Don Mueang International Airport at 10.30am on August 10 as initially scheduled.

Several observers, including whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit and former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan, cast doubts on Thaksin’s return, saying the former PM will cancel his plans again as he has done many times before.

According to the police source, senior officers have held a meeting evaluating the situation and have resolved that Thaksin’s return will depend on two events on August 3 and 4.