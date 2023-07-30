Police prepares for Thaksin’s return as August 10 arrival date confirmed by family
The Shinawatra family has confirmed the arrival of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to Thailand on August 10, a police source said on Sunday.
The source said the Royal Thai Police Bureau has confirmed that Thaksin’s flight will land at Don Mueang International Airport at 10.30am on August 10 as initially scheduled.
Several observers, including whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit and former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan, cast doubts on Thaksin’s return, saying the former PM will cancel his plans again as he has done many times before.
According to the police source, senior officers have held a meeting evaluating the situation and have resolved that Thaksin’s return will depend on two events on August 3 and 4.
The source said that if the Constitutional Court rules on August 3 not to block the next round of PM votes and if the PM vote is held smoothly on August 4, Thaksin will definitely return on August 10.
The ombudsmen have asked the Constitutional Court to consider annulling the Parliament’s decision to block Move Forward PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from being renominated in this parliamentary session.
The ombudsmen have asked the court to suspend the next round of PM votes pending its ruling.
The source said senior police officers expect the court to reject the ombudsmen’s petition, which will result in a Pheu Thai candidate winning the PM’s post. This will also bring Thaksin back on August 10 as scheduled.
The source added that police have also sought help from intelligence agencies to monitor the situation for fear that Thaksin’s return would lead to protests.