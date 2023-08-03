Pheu Thai delays debut of new coalition after court defers decision on Pita petition

Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters that the party cancelled a press conference initially scheduled for Thursday afternoon to announce the composition of its coalition.

Phumtham made the statement after Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha issued an urgent notification to MPs and senators postponing the vote for prime minister scheduled for Friday.

Wan Noor said the PM vote would be delayed until the Constitutional Court made a decision about whether or not it would accept the petition from the Office of the Ombudsman against a parliamentary resolution that blocked the Move Forward Party from nominating its candidate for PM a second time.