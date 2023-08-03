Wan Noor postpones vote on new PM pending a court ruling

Both Houses of Parliament were scheduled to convene a joint meeting on Friday (August 4) to vote for the next prime minister.

The court was scheduled to consider on Thursday whether to accept a petition filed by the Ombudsman’s Office asking for a verdict on whether the Parliament's recent resolution rejecting the renomination of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister was constitutional. But the court postponed its decision until August 16.

Wan Noor, the speaker of the House of Representatives who doubles as Parliament president, said on Thursday that the parliamentary vote this Friday had to be postponed until the court makes a decision on the matter is made.

He said it was “likely” that the next parliamentary vote would be called on August 17, the day after the court is scheduled to make its decision. “We will be waiting for a court decision on August 16,” he said.

