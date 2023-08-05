Thailand’s precarious political situation is ‘far from over’

Their comments follow a tumultuous time in Thai politics.

After lying in Move Forward’s hands for more than 70 days, Pheu Thai now holds the leading position for establishing a new government.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court postponed its decision on whether to review a petition filed by the Office of the Ombudsman challenging the constitutionality of a parliamentary resolution that blocked Move Forward from nominating its candidate for prime minister a second time.

The court has scheduled a meeting on August 19 to decide whether the petition will be accepted for judicial review. The next vote for prime minister, which is conducted in a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, has been postponed until the court decides whether or not to review the petition.

Additionally, self-exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra has announced that he will not return on August 10 as pledged, citing health issues.

Varawut, who is also the caretaker Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, summed up the situation by saying: “If there is anything I have learned from Thai politics, it is to always be prepared for the unexpected.”

He said the outcome of the next vote for prime minister remains uncertain.

“There is a 1-10% [chance] that things can go sideways. You never know. Sometimes, until the vote is done and sometimes even though the vote is done”, it remains uncertain, he said, adding: Certainty will have to wait “until the royal signature is on the paper”.