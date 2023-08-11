Pheu Thai says it must include Prayut and Prawit’s parties in govt coalition

Asked if the Pheu Thai-led government would need the Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties to ensure stability, Phumtham said: “The political math is clear. It’s a must, and the game is forcing us to take this path.”

He added that Pheu Thai is aware it has to “pay a high price” for taking this path.

Palang Pracharath is led by caretaker Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan while United Thai Nation fielded caretaker Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha as its prime ministerial candidate although he recently announced his retirement from politics. Both retired generals were leading figures in the post-coup junta that ruled the country between 2014 and 2019.

The junta appointed all 250 Senate members, who are empowered by the Constitution to select a prime minister alongside the 500 members of the House of Representatives.

