Thaksin will fly back to Bangkok next Tuesday, says his daughter

“I will greet my father Thaksin at 9am on Tuesday, August 22, at Don Mueang Airport,” Paetongtarn said in an Instagram post on Saturday morning.

Paetongtarn, who is one of the Pheu Thai Party’s three prime ministerial candidates, has just returned from a trip to Dubai, where she and her children met Thaksin.

She has met her father overseas at least three times since the May 14 general election – in late May, in early July, and a few days ago in Dubai.

Paetongtarn’s meetings with Thaksin often took place while Pheu Thai was involved in negotiations over the formation of the next government, but she has said they were purely familial.

It was not the first time that Paetongtarn gave an exact date of her father’s impending homecoming. She said on Thaksin’s birthday on July 26 that he would fly back to Don Mueang International Airport on August 10.

But just days before the planned return, Thaksin postponed it, saying he had to undergo a medical checkup.