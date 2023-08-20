Thaksin will be arrested and handed over to Supreme Court once he lands on Tuesday: sources

Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in an Instagram post on Saturday that she will be meeting her father at Don Mueang Airport at 9am on Tuesday.

Sources said police and the Corrections Department have also made a contingency plan in case Thaksin arrives after court hours.

If he arrives within court hours, he will be taken to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office before Corrections Department officials take him to the Bangkok Remand Prison.