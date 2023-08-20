Deputy House speaker in trouble for treating Parliament housekeepers to a feast

Padipat, who is also a Move Forward MP, came under fire for spending about 90,000 baht of government funds to treat some 370 housekeeping staff in Parliament to a Thai barbecue buffet. The “moo-ga-ta” feast was organised last Friday.

After the event, serial complainer Srisuwan Janya and other critics began complaining that this action constitutes a conflict of interest and breaches political etiquette.

Padipat argued that the money he had used came from funds set out for House speakers to welcome guests.

He said the housekeeping staff, who were often overlooked, were his guests and he had invited them to express his gratitude and to listen to their problems.

Wiroj, meanwhile, said on Sunday that the meal was meant to just discuss issues among staff members and that was not abnormal.