New PM could also take on finance portfolio: analysts

They were speaking on Tuesday night after the former real-estate tycoon received 482 votes in the joint parliamentary sitting earlier that evening to select Thailand’s 30th prime minister, far higher than the required 374 votes.

Against votes stood at 165, while 81 parliamentarians abstained and 19 were absent.

During Pheu Thai’s election campaign, Srettha personally presented the economic stimulus campaign that will transfer 10,000-baht handouts through a digital wallet to all Thais over the age of 16.

The recipients can spend the amount at local businesses within a 4-kilometre radius of their registered address within six months.

Analysts also expect Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew would to resign from his post after he was unable to keep his election campaign promise that the party would not join with parties that were in the outgoing junta government (notably Bhumjaithai and Palang Pracharath).

Earlier this week Pheu Thai announced a 11-party coalition to form a new government. The 10 other parties joining Pheu Thai are Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath, United Thai Nation, Chart Thai Pattana, Prachachat, Pue Thai Rumphlang, Chart Pattana Kla, Seri Ruam Thai, Plung Sungkom Mai, and Thai Counties.

However, Pheu Thai could appoint Cholnan as Education Minister, analysts said.