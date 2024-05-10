Thailand shuts 12 national marine parks amid coral bleaching crisis

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan rushed to Phuket to monitor the situation amid mounting concerns over bleaching of coral reef ecosystems.

Patcharawat, also deputy prime minister, visited Phuket on Wednesday with vice environment minister Rachata Pisitbannakorn to be briefed on situation by Chidchanok Sukmongkol, deputy director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

Patcharawat was told that the coral bleaching was caused by rising sea temperatures linked with the El Niño climate phenomenon.