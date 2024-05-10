Tourism Authority prepares plans to promote low-season tourism

The project also celebrates His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn's sixth cycle birthday anniversary on July 28 this year, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Friday.

The TAT will pick 72 activities for travellers to enjoy, mainly from five categories: Muay Thai, food, culture, clothes and shows.

"We want to hold discussions with private agencies on launching big campaigns to stimulate domestic tourism during the low season," she said, adding that these would include supporting tour bus operators, promoting seminar trips and encouraging government officials to travel domestically.