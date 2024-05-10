Tourism Authority prepares plans to promote low-season tourism

The project also celebrates His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn's sixth cycle birthday anniversary on July 28 this year, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Friday.
The TAT will pick 72 activities for travellers to enjoy, mainly from five categories: Muay Thai, food, culture, clothes and shows.
"We want to hold discussions with private agencies on launching big campaigns to stimulate domestic tourism during the low season," she said, adding that these would include supporting tour bus operators, promoting seminar trips and encouraging government officials to travel domestically.
Thapanee said the agency will also push for an increase in flights from the Middle East as tourists from this region like to travel to Thailand during the rainy season and confirmed that geopolitical factors in the Middle East are not affecting Thai tourism.
"With many people planning to head to Paris to watch the Olympic Games 2024, TAT plans to allow European tourists to follow the game's broadcast in Thailand," she said.
The TAT is also planning a campaign to attract Chinese tourists during the National Day in early October. The campaign will feature festivals in highlight destinations, such as Yaowarat Road, the Hat Yai district of Songkhla, Phuket and Ratchaburi, she added.
Thapanee expects foreign arrivals this year to reach 39 million people, higher than the agency's target of at least 35 million people. Those travellers would generate 3.5 trillion baht in revenue in line with the government's policy, she added.