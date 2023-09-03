Pheu Thai pledge to nearly double the minimum wage has many sceptics, survey finds
Thais are doubtful that the Pheu Thai Party will be able to implement its campaign pledge to nearly double the daily minimum wage to 600 baht by 2027, a poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found.
The nationwide telephone survey of 1,310 Thais 16 years of age or older was conducted from August 30 to September 1. The results were announced on Sunday.
The Nida Poll asked those surveyed whether the coalition government led by Pheu Thai will be able to implement 10 major campaign promises the party made before the May 14 election.
Can the new government raise the minimum daily wage to 600 baht by 2027?
-41.98%: No
- 37.18%: Yes
- 20.46%: Not sure
- 0.38%: No comment
Can it raise university graduates’ monthly salary to 25,000 baht by 2027?
- 41.14%: No
- 36.64%: Yes
- 21.76%: Not sure
-0.46%: No comment
Can it grant a three-year debt moratorium to farmers?
- 68.32%: Yes
- 18.63%: No
- 12.75%: Not sure
- 0.30%: No comment
Can it transfer 10,000 baht to the digital wallets of all Thais aged at least 16?
- 53.82%: Yes
- 29.01%: No
- 16.87%: Not sure
-0.30%: Not sure
Can it start holding elections for provincial governor in pilot projects?
- 52.98%: Yes
- 27.86%: No
- 16.18%: Not sure
- 2.98%: No comment
Can it set up a district hospital in each of 50 Bangkok districts?
- 50.15%: Yes
- 28.63%: No
- 17.86%: Not sure
- 3.36%: No comment
Can it set a flat rate fare of 20 baht for all electric trains in Bangkok?
- 48.09%: Yes
- 30.15%: No
- 18.78%: Not sure
- 2.98%: No comment
Can it ensure that every household has an income of at least 20,000 baht a month?
- 40.31%: Yes
-40.31%: No
- 19.08%: Not sure
- 0.30%: No comment
Can it end mandatory military conscription?
- 43.74%: No
- 39.69%: Yes
- 15.73%: Not sure
- 0.84%: No comment
Can it draft a "people’s constitution"?
- 39.01%: Yes
- 35.72%: No
- 23.51%: Not sure
- 1.75%: No comment