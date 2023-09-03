Pheu Thai pledge to nearly double the minimum wage has many sceptics, survey finds

The nationwide telephone survey of 1,310 Thais 16 years of age or older was conducted from August 30 to September 1. The results were announced on Sunday.

The Nida Poll asked those surveyed whether the coalition government led by Pheu Thai will be able to implement 10 major campaign promises the party made before the May 14 election.

Can the new government raise the minimum daily wage to 600 baht by 2027?

-41.98%: No

- 37.18%: Yes

- 20.46%: Not sure

- 0.38%: No comment