Thai PM hosts lunch for top brass to introduce new defence minister

Srettha had reportedly invited top brass to lunch to introduce Sutin and explain why he had appointed a civilian to the post.

Top brass invited included General Songwit Noonpakdee, the next chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces; General Charoenchai Hinthao, the next Royal Thai Army chief; Admiral Adung Phan-iam, the next Navy chief; and Air Chief Marshall Panpak Pattanakul, the next Air Force chief.

Sources said Srettha and Sutin wanted particularly to hear the opinions of the new Army chief. They also wanted to explain the government’s key policies as well as lay out the help that would be required to implement national development policies while maintaining security.