New minister rules out closure of Facebook over scams, seeks meeting with execs

Prasert said on Thursday that he would instead seek a meeting with Facebook executives to discuss Thailand’s concerns on the matter.

He explained that there were as many as 45 million Facebook accounts in Thailand and most Thai users benefit from decent use of the social media platform.

“This is a sensitive issue. I am looking to invite Facebook executives in Singapore to a meeting with me,” Prasert said on his first day at work at the ministry.

Regarding fraudulent advertisements on Facebook and other social media platforms, he said the issue should be tackled systematically and that “the closure of a communication channel” should not be an option.

During his last weeks in office, former Digital Economy and Society minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn had said late in August that he would seek a court order to close Facebook services in Thailand following the social media platform’s failure to block fraudulent advertisements that caused huge damage to people.

