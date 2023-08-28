Nation TV anchor’s friend takes 20-million-baht hit via fake Facebook account

Orakarn Jivakiet, who anchors the Morning Nation show on Nation TV 22, arrived at the Computer Crime Investigation Division 1 on Monday morning with her lawyer and the victim, Thanasak (surname withheld).

The three met division chief Pol Maj-General Chatpanthakarn Klayklueng.

Orakarn said she has no Facebook account, but a scam artist had opened one in her name and used it to deceive Thanasak into investing some 20 million baht in cryptocurrency trading.