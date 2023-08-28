Nation TV anchor’s friend takes 20-million-baht hit via fake Facebook account
A Nation TV news anchor filed a complaint with cybercrime police saying a fake Facebook account was opened in her name and used to deceive her friend out of some 20 million baht.
Orakarn Jivakiet, who anchors the Morning Nation show on Nation TV 22, arrived at the Computer Crime Investigation Division 1 on Monday morning with her lawyer and the victim, Thanasak (surname withheld).
The three met division chief Pol Maj-General Chatpanthakarn Klayklueng.
Orakarn said she has no Facebook account, but a scam artist had opened one in her name and used it to deceive Thanasak into investing some 20 million baht in cryptocurrency trading.
Orakarn said Thanasak fell for the con artist because he/she was able to mention some common university friends.
She added that she did know about the deception until Thanasak informed her, which is when she decided to file a complaint with police.