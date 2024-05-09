Football legends heading to Thailand for 74th FIFA Congress

Thailand will be the first ASEAN country and only the fifth in Asia to host the annual get-together of world football chiefs, which will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from May 13 to 17.
“This event marks a proud moment and an important milestone for our association," Nualphan Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand, told the press conference on Wednesday.
The woman nicknamed Madam Pang promised a “highly impressive” congress that would leave a lasting impression on the global football community. She also thanked the Srettha Thavisin government for its support in hosting the event.
A keen sports fan and vocal supporter of Liverpool Football Club, PM Srettha met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino last September and declared Thailand was ready to host the congress.
Sports and Tourism Minister Sermsak Pongpanit said the event provided a big opportunity for the kingdom to promote its tourism, culture, traditions, and way of life.
Participating football legends would also inspire local athletes, youths and children in various activities held during the event, he added.
The congress of 211 national football associations is a prize acquisition for Thailand’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry, a cornerstone of the Thai economy.
Chiruit Isarangkun na Ayuthaya, director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said it would generate an estimated 228 million baht and create over 160 jobs.
The congress will also promote Thailand as a destination for global sports associations to converge, he added.
Items on the agenda at the week-long congress include selecting the host for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.