Football legends heading to Thailand for 74th FIFA Congress

Thailand will be the first ASEAN country and only the fifth in Asia to host the annual get-together of world football chiefs, which will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from May 13 to 17.

“This event marks a proud moment and an important milestone for our association," Nualphan Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand, told the press conference on Wednesday.

The woman nicknamed Madam Pang promised a “highly impressive” congress that would leave a lasting impression on the global football community. She also thanked the Srettha Thavisin government for its support in hosting the event.