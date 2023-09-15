As head of government, Srettha is swift to get down to business

This was reflected during the first official meeting of his Cabinet on Wednesday, which saw a swift meeting process, a clear follow-up schedule, and a long list of instructions for relevant state agencies and government ministers.

Its first formal meeting came just a day after the new Cabinet delivered its policy statement in a parliamentary meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

Srettha was president and chief executive of property giant Sansiri Plc before entering politics this year as a prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party, which is now the ruling coalition’s largest partner.

Political observers noted that Srettha’s style of chairing his Cabinet meeting was totally different from that of his immediate predecessor, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who held the top political job for nine consecutive years. During Prayut’s tenure, a typical Cabinet meeting often lasted longer.

Srettha’s first Cabinet meeting progressed swiftly because the PM had met representatives from relevant state agencies on the previous day to discuss the matters to be considered by the Cabinet. These included a proposal to allow visa-free entry for tourists from China and Kazakhstan. On the eve of his first Cabinet meeting, PM Srettha discussed the matter in detail with officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Sports, as well as security agencies.

