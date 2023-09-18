Govt to finalise implementation of digital wallet scheme in 10 days

The government is currently discussing with the Finance Ministry, the Budget Bureau, the National Economic and Social Development Council and various other state agencies. They would discuss adjustment proposals, especially regarding the terms and conditions for spending the digital wallet money within a 4-kilometre radius to make it more suitable, Julapun said.

The prime minister had given them a 14-day deadline, but now they have only 10 days left, he said. He was confident that finalising the details would not pose a problem as discussions would be speeded up, with a clear framework for project funding, detailed conditions for digital spending, and various funding sources to be included in the proposal for approval at the Cabinet’s next meeting.