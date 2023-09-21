Pannika banned from politics after being accused of insulting royal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday made a decision on the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) petition accusing Pannika of seriously violating ethical standards during her time as a Future Forward MP. The court ruled to permanently revoke her eligibility to run for office.

According to the court, Pannika's Facebook posts showed disrespectful behaviour towards the monarchy.

The court said that she could have deleted all the images and messages from her post, but she chose not to do so, even though doing so would have prevented the effects of those images and messages.

Pannika, who is also the leading figure in the Progressive Movement, was therefore charged with violating ethical standards according to Section 235 of the Constitution and other laws.