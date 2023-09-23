Move Forward elects party-list MP Chaithawat as chief on its path to becoming opposition leader

Party members voted 330-5 in his favour, while three abstained, at the meeting held at the party’s headquarters in the Thai Summit Building.

Chaithawat, 45, has served as the party’s caretaker secretary-general after Pita Limjaroenrat stepped down on September 15 to pave the way for his successor to become the next opposition leader.

Pita, the initial frontrunner to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister, realised there was a slim chance of him being appointed as opposition leader any time soon. This was because he had been suspended as an MP pending a ruling by the Constitutional Court on whether he contested the election while knowingly holding media shares – a violation of the law.

Observers expect a ruling on the case by December.

Pita was present at the party’s general meeting on Saturday when the new party leader and other executives were elected.

Also attending was party-list MP Parit Wacharasindhu, who is tipped to become the party’s new spokesman and other key party figures.



