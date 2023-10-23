Sutin says he can explain why Thai Navy decided to buy frigate instead of submarine

On Sunday, Move Forward Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, who chairs the House committee on military affairs, said he wanted the Navy chief to explain whether the decision had been changed because the Chinese shipbuilder had broken the contract. If that was the case, then why did the RTN not end the contract and ask for a refund of the 7 billion baht paid, he asked.

Sutin, meanwhile, said on Monday he was ready to explain the issue to both the committee and the House panel’s chairman in person.

Sutin said the change should not be seen as the Chinese shipbuilder violating the contract, just seen as non-compliance to the contract.