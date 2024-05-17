Automated immigration clearance now for all visitors at Changi Airport

The feature was rolled out in early May, allowing even first-time visitors to Singapore to use the automated lanes without any prior enrolment in the system.
It is part of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) new clearance concept that was announced in 2019, which aims to provide faster and more secure immigration clearance.
Previously, the automated lanes could be used by only Singapore residents and passport holders from 60 jurisdictions.
More than 160 automated lanes were installed in 2023, with another 230 lanes to be set up in 2024. ICA intends to install about 800 such lanes across all of Singapore’s checkpoints by 2026.
Atul Sethi, 46, a businessman from India who was passing through Singapore on his way back from the US, said he was very impressed by the automated gates, having used them for the first time on May 16 to clear immigration in under a minute.
He said: “It was very delightful, coming to Singapore and using the new facilities here. After staying in the US immigration lines for an hour or so, what a pleasure it is to clear (immigration) right here.
“Almost no human interaction is required. The technology is a godsend, and we look forward to coming (here) again very soon.”
The roll-out is another step towards passport-free and contactless immigration clearance at all checkpoints, which Singapore intends to introduce by the end of 2024.
Assistant Commissioner Phua Chiew Hua, deputy director at ICA’s operations division, said on May 16 that arriving Singapore residents and all departing travellers will be able to enjoy contactless immigration clearance at Changi and Seletar airports, as well as Marina Bay Cruise Centre, by the end of 2024.
The system will be able to clear travellers by scanning their faces and irises.
He said: “This means that they will not need to present their passports. These initiatives will help to reduce immigration clearance time at the passenger halls by about 40 per cent.”
He added that officers will be freed up to be trained to take on other roles such as those in interviewing and profiling.
ICA held its annual work seminar on May 17 at the Marina Bay Sands convention centre with the theme, Redefining Border Clearance and Service Delivery.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who was the guest of honour at the event, said Singapore will be among the first in the world to introduce passport-free immigration clearance. He said technology has been a key enabler for ICA’s transformation efforts.
“The new clearance concept redefines border clearance, making automation the norm at all our checkpoints. It is a tangible expression of how we can harness technology to serve the public more efficiently and effectively. Many people see it, use it and benefit from it,” he added.
Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim also spoke about the agency’s aim to provide a fuss-free experience for those who need ICA’s services and save them a trip to the ICA Building as far as possible.
Close to 95 % of applications that ICA receives for its services are already currently online.
He said that in 2025, when the new ICA Services Centre next to the existing ICA Building in Lavender is ready, it will be even more convenient, with a single counter being able to provide the whole range of services covering passport matters to immigration passes.
The building was initially slated to be completed by 2024 but has been delayed to 2025.
Prof Faishal added that as the ICA transforms with technology, officers will be freed up to take on other roles and perform higher-value tasks such as risk profiling of travellers and dealing with more complex cases.
Speaking to ICA officers at the event, he said: “ICA has made significant strides towards the vision we had in 2018 in a very short period. This was possible because it has a forward-looking leadership, and officers like yourselves who are willing to embrace change.”
At the start of his speech, Prof Faishal also offered his condolences to the family of Captain Kenneth Tay Xue Qin, a 30-year-old firefighter with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who died in the line of duty in the early hours of May 16.
He said: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of the late SCDF officer, Captain Kenneth Tay, who had passed on yesterday morning during a firefighting operation. Our thoughts are with his family members during this difficult time.”
David Sun
The Straits Times
Asia News Network