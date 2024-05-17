Automated immigration clearance now for all visitors at Changi Airport

The feature was rolled out in early May, allowing even first-time visitors to Singapore to use the automated lanes without any prior enrolment in the system.

It is part of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) new clearance concept that was announced in 2019, which aims to provide faster and more secure immigration clearance.

Previously, the automated lanes could be used by only Singapore residents and passport holders from 60 jurisdictions.

More than 160 automated lanes were installed in 2023, with another 230 lanes to be set up in 2024. ICA intends to install about 800 such lanes across all of Singapore’s checkpoints by 2026.

Atul Sethi, 46, a businessman from India who was passing through Singapore on his way back from the US, said he was very impressed by the automated gates, having used them for the first time on May 16 to clear immigration in under a minute.

He said: “It was very delightful, coming to Singapore and using the new facilities here. After staying in the US immigration lines for an hour or so, what a pleasure it is to clear (immigration) right here.