Pita blames concentration of power and wealth for decline of democracy

He said “democratic backsliding” is happening in Thailand as well as other countries, even those with “the most advanced institutionalised democracies”.

Pita was giving a lecture in English on “Moving Forward: Thailand, Asean & Beyond” given at Harvard University in the US on Thursday.

“Democracy is under siege,” he told a packed auditorium at his alma mater.

He pointed to survey results by Freedom House, which found that 48% of the world lived in a free society in 2006, compared to 20% this year.

“That's democratic backsliding. Something is going on around the world and even the most advanced institutionalised democracies are seeing those numbers declining as well,” he said.

According to Pita, the problem is not only about concentration of political power, but also concentration of wealth.

“This perfect storm is happening not just in Thailand, but anywhere in the world, no matter where you come from,” he told the audience.

“How do we create a society or political structure that allows both redistribution of power and redistribution of wealth at the same time?” the 43-year-old politician asked.

His lecture lasted about 20 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer question with the audience.



