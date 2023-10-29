Council of State denies interpreting Currency Act or digital wallet scheme
The Council of State denied on Sunday that as the government’s advisory board, it had interpreted the 2018 Currency Act or the government's controversial digital wallet scheme.
Noppadol Pheririrk, spokesman of the council, said some newspaper reports in which Move Forward Party was quoted as saying that the Council of State had used the Currency Act to interpret the digital wallet scheme were untrue.
Some papers quoted Move Forward as saying the scheme to hand out 10,000 baht via a digital wallet would be cancelled as the Council of State believes the scheme would violate the Currency Act.
Noppadol said the council had last interpreted the Currency Act in 2007 and not done it since, especially regarding the current government’s economic stimulus scheme.