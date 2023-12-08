PM calls for collaboration in crackdown on illegal lending

Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, chaired a meeting of senior officials from the Interior Ministry and other relevant agencies at the Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi province. He outlined the government’s policy and measures to deal with the problem.

The prime minister told the participating state officials that he had not called the meeting to consolidate his power but that he needed their help to get rid of what he called “modern-day slavery” from Thai society.

He pointed to threats and physical assaults faced by many debtors from illegal lenders who charge hefty interest rates.

“Those people are deprived of their freedom and are chained to their debts. I believe that the administrative authorities and the police will be able to free them," Srettha said.

He said he had instructed the Interior Ministry and the Royal Thai Police to work with relevant state agencies to tackle the problem, adding that dealing with illegal lending is on the “national agenda” of his government.

Srettha urged debtors of illegal lenders to register with the government through five available channels to obtain help. He said that authorities would mediate for a compromise between the debtors and their creditors.

More than 70,000 people have registered online and in person with about 4 billion baht in combined debt.