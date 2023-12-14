Opposition stages tactical walkout to prevent the demise of its draft

Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntiphada, who chaired the meeting, adjourned the meeting after the initial results of the voting on the draft regulation of the opposition Move Forward Party showed that the present MPs did not make a quorum of a simple majority of members of the House.

The House was deliberating a new draft meeting regulation for the House of Representatives.

The House voted 223:1 to reject the draft meeting regulation proposed by Move Forward party-list MP Parit Wacharasindhu, but Padipat, a former Move Forward MP, ruled that the House did not have the required quorum, which annulled the voting results. Voting will now be held at a later meeting.