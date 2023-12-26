Cabinet approves 3.48tn budget bill for fiscal 2024

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Srettha said the budget bill and attached documents had been scrutinised by the Office of Council of State before being sent back to the Cabinet for approval.

Srettha said the bill would next be tabled to the House of Representatives for their first reading, which is scheduled on January 3 and 4.

Normally, a budget bill is enacted before the start of the fiscal year in October. But this year, it was delayed by several months to first form a coalition government following the May 14 general election.