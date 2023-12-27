Srettha hands Justice Ministry to coalition partner to deflect focus on Thaksin

Pirapan, leader of the United Thai Nation Party, will be taking over from Deputy PM Somsak Thepsutin.

As per the order released on Wednesday, Pirapan will supervise the Justice Ministry on behalf of the premier, though Srettha will oversee the Department of Special Investigation on his own.

Somsak, meanwhile, has been tasked with overseeing the Public Health Ministry on behalf of the premier, while Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai is tasked with acting on behalf of Srettha when he is absent.