Move Forward works hard on preparing arguments for Budget Bill debate next week

The party’s deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun said on Saturday that the intensity of scrutiny by the party’s MPs will be the same as the one faced by General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government.

“This one will also be intense because it is our [Move Forward MPs] duty to scrutinise the government. An elected government faces high expectations,” she said.

The MP added that the Budget Bill would give a clear picture of what the government will be doing over the next year. She said, so far, the Pheu Thai-led administration has not provided a clear picture of its plans in the policy statement presented to Parliament.

“We hope this government will have a clear budget plan and workable indicators. We place much hope in this upcoming event and will not be lenient just because this is an elected government. We will do complete scrutiny,” Sirikanya said.

The Budget Bill debate has been scheduled for January 3-5, and Move Forward is getting ready for the big day despite the New Year holidays, Sirikanya said.

She added that a support team was providing necessary information and script to new MPs who will take part in next week’s debate.

Move Forward MPs who have been chosen to take the floor are scheduled to rehearse their arguments on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with a final rehearsal on January 2.

Sirikanya said the opposition has been allocated 19 hours for the debate and that each of the Move Forward MPs speaking at the debate will be given an average of 30 minutes.