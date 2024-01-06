Sudarat apologises for votes by her party MPs backing budget bill

She said that the action by those MPs violated the party’s regulation, adding that its ethics committee would investigate the matter shortly.

The veteran politician said she expected the ethics committee’s findings to be reported to the party’s executive board as soon as possible for further action.

“The executive board and I would like to offer our humble apology to the public and members of the Thai Sang Thai Party regarding the voting on the budget bill in which three party MPs voted against the resolution by the party and the opposition,” Sudarat said in her official Facebook account.

The party leader said that although she was abroad, she had closely followed the debate in the House of Representatives on the government’s budget bill for fiscal 2024.

“I am extremely unhappy that the three MPs failed to follow the party’s resolution,” she said in her Facebook post.

The lower House on Friday night voted 311-177, with four abstentions, to pass the budget bill. A 72-member committee was set up to vet the budget bill for two more House readings.

Thai Sang Thai has six MPs – five from constituencies and one from the party-list system.

