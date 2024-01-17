Thaksin can now spend the rest of his jail term at home, says Corrections Dept

It is to be noted that the former leader has not spent a single night behind bars since he returned on August 22.

The announcement was made by Sitthi Suthiwong, deputy director-general of the Corrections Department, at a press conference on Wednesday. Also present was Somboon Muangklam, an adviser to Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong.

Upon returning to Thailand, Thaksin was formally informed of the eight-year prison sentence given to him in absentia. He was then escorted to the Bangkok Remand Prison but was rushed to the Police General Hospital for an unidentified medical condition that very night. While in hospital, Thaksin was granted royal clemency and his eight-year term was reduced to one year.