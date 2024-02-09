Family mansion ready for Thaksin but Paetongtarn unsure of parole eligibility

However, Paetongtarn said she did not know if Thaksin would be among the convicts eligible for parole in a list to be prepared by the Corrections Department and submitted to the Justice Ministry.

“I hope his name will be on the list. I haven’t seen the list yet, and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong hasn’t told me anything about it,” she said.

Paetongtarn, who leads the ruling party Pheu Thai, said that Thaksin had applied for the pardon on his own and that the family did not take any action in the matter.

“However, the family has made Ban Chan Songla ready for his stay since he returned to Thailand,” she added, referring to the Shinawatra family’s mansion on Charan Sanitwong Road in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district.

The 37-year-old politician said that as February 18 approaches, her excitement is increasing, awaiting her father’s homecoming.

She was referring to the date Thaksin would be expected to be eligible for parole after 180 days since his return to Thailand on August 22 to serve prison terms for corruption cases stemming from his tenure as prime minister.