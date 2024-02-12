Investigators working to secure charges, bail revocation for 2 Thaluwang members

Torsak said he assured Srettha at the Sunday meeting that police had comprehensive measures to secure royal motorcades, but these measures had to be kept confidential for fear of being compromised.

“Please believe me, we have a good system to protect royal motorcades but we can’t say what it is because everyone will know,” he said.

Torsak said he has instructed the police to build a case against the two activists from the first day a recording of the incident was seen on social media.

“Investigators in charge of the case are paying attention to all tiny details. I told them not to rush or else mistakes will happen. So, give us two more days and you will see formal charges and arrest warrants against them,” Torsak said.

Another influence

The police chief added that it is believed there is another movement behind the two activists and that the Metropolitan Police Bureau chief was himself supervising the investigation to plug all possible loopholes.

“We don’t want this case to give activists more ammunition to attack the monarchy again,” Torsak added.

He said police were also gathering evidence to take legal action against those behind the Thaluwang activists as well.

“I won’t say know whether there are any politicians behind them, but investigation shows that there are persons who provided them with consultation and guidelines,” Torsak said.

He added that those behind the group are in Thailand and will be summoned to face charges once police have strong enough evidence against them.

Torsak also said that police were monitoring the activities of the Thaluwang group to ensure no more clashes break out with their opponent groups.