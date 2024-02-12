Investigators working to secure charges, bail revocation for 2 Thaluwang members
Charges will be filed against two members of the Thaluwang group in the next couple of days over their reported attempt to disrupt a royal motorcade earlier this month.
Royal Thai Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol said on Monday that he reported the progress of the investigation to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Sunday.
He added that investigators are gathering evidence to strengthen the case, so police are not criticised when the two youngsters are prosecuted.
The police general also believes that the evidence collected will be strong enough to seek a revocation of the bail granted to the two activists in 2022.
One of the activists was identified as Tantawan Tuatulanon, 20, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car driven by her Thaluwang colleague. The driver reportedly continuously honked at and later tried to join the motorcade of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on February 4.
In trouble again
Tantawan had previously landed in the Bangkok Remand Prison in 2022 when she campaigned against royal motorcades on the grounds that all Thais should have equal rights to public roads. She was released on bail the same year after she went on hunger strike. Her bail was guaranteed by former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.
Torsak said he assured Srettha at the Sunday meeting that police had comprehensive measures to secure royal motorcades, but these measures had to be kept confidential for fear of being compromised.
“Please believe me, we have a good system to protect royal motorcades but we can’t say what it is because everyone will know,” he said.
Torsak said he has instructed the police to build a case against the two activists from the first day a recording of the incident was seen on social media.
“Investigators in charge of the case are paying attention to all tiny details. I told them not to rush or else mistakes will happen. So, give us two more days and you will see formal charges and arrest warrants against them,” Torsak said.
Another influence
The police chief added that it is believed there is another movement behind the two activists and that the Metropolitan Police Bureau chief was himself supervising the investigation to plug all possible loopholes.
“We don’t want this case to give activists more ammunition to attack the monarchy again,” Torsak added.
He said police were also gathering evidence to take legal action against those behind the Thaluwang activists as well.
“I won’t say know whether there are any politicians behind them, but investigation shows that there are persons who provided them with consultation and guidelines,” Torsak said.
He added that those behind the group are in Thailand and will be summoned to face charges once police have strong enough evidence against them.
Torsak also said that police were monitoring the activities of the Thaluwang group to ensure no more clashes break out with their opponent groups.