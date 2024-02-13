Nattawut pushes for 2 bills to seek justice for red shirts killed in 2010 crackdown

Nattawut, a co-leader of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), on Tuesday handed a letter to Pheu Thai executives urging them to push for the passing of the bills.

The bills in question are an organic act on the prevention and suppression of corruption and an organic act on criminal procedures against individuals holding political positions.

Both bills have been spearheaded by the ruling party’s deputy leader Chousak Sirinil.

Nattawut said that once enacted, these organic laws will allow victims to directly file a court petition even if it has been rejected or overturned by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).