Thaksin’s homecoming: Parole debate and political fallout

Though his return home was welcomed by many figures in the government and hundreds of supporters, some of his old critics are still raising questions.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, speaking to the press in Sakhon Nakhon province on Sunday, said he wished to convey his best wishes to Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her father being granted parole. In response to questions about the legality of Thaksin’s release, Srettha insisted that the law was followed to the letter in the granting of parole.

As for whether Thailand would have two men running the country now that the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s patriarch Thaksin has returned, Srettha said Thailand can constitutionally only have one prime minister. However, he said, Thaksin’s advice will never be rejected by anybody in his government.

Thaksin, 74, was discharged from Police General Hospital early on Sunday and according to the authorities, he was eligible for parole because he is over 70, is seriously ill and is considered to have served at least six months of his jail term.

After returning to Thailand on August 22 last year, Thaksin was escorted to the Bangkok Remand Prison to serve his sentence of eight years over three cases. However, that very night, the former premier was rushed to Police General Hospital for an unidentified condition. A month later, his eight-year term was reduced to one year in a royal pardon.