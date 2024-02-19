Srettha hands over long-term leasing rights to 434 farmers in Udon Thani

The ceremony was held at Nong Wua So district and is part of a long-term project to give state-owned land on a long lease to farmers in the country.

The project, implemented in cooperation with the Defence and Finance ministries, is titled “Treasury Department Supporting the People”.

In a speech at the ceremony, Srettha said he had made it his government’s urgent policy to give unused military land to landless farmers on long-term leases.

The land held by the armed forces actually belongs to the Treasury Department, he said, adding that he had instructed the Internal Security Operation Command (ISOC) in October last year to work with the Treasury Department to lease its unused land to farmers at low cost.