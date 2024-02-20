NACC’s proposal on contentious digital wallet scheme under review

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the official document with NACC’s proposals on the digital wallet scheme had been submitted to the Cabinet.

Srettha said the Cabinet has tasked the national digital wallet committee to review the proposals and submit its opinion within 30 days.

Among other issues, the NACC has reportedly warned the Cabinet that the Thai economy was not in as much of a crisis to warrant an off-budget loan as large as 500 billion baht.