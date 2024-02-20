NACC’s proposal on contentious digital wallet scheme under review
The Cabinet on Tuesday acknowledged proposals from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) related to the government’s contentious plan to borrow 500 billion baht to finance its 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme.
Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the official document with NACC’s proposals on the digital wallet scheme had been submitted to the Cabinet.
Srettha said the Cabinet has tasked the national digital wallet committee to review the proposals and submit its opinion within 30 days.
Among other issues, the NACC has reportedly warned the Cabinet that the Thai economy was not in as much of a crisis to warrant an off-budget loan as large as 500 billion baht.
The NACC also warned the government that the project might lead to corruption at the policy level as certain firms might stand to earn from spending by recipients of the 10,000-baht handout.
Separately, the premier said the Cabinet has agreed to hold its next retreat in the northern province of Phayao on March 18 and 19.