Digital wallet scheme dissenters ‘living in an ivory tower’: Julapun

“Some individuals live in an ivory tower and detach themselves from the rest of the population. They argue [the handout] is unnecessary as they think people have money. Pat your pockets and see if you have that money!” Julapun said during his visit to Udon Thani province on Tuesday.

Julapun, who also serves as deputy leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, reiterated that the government would go ahead with the scheme, adding that the Thai economy is in crisis and urgently needs a boost.

Earlier, according to TV Channel 3, the secretary to the Finance Minister and the deputy leader of the ruling party Paopoom Rojanasakul compared the Thai economy to cancer and the digital wallet scheme to chemotherapy.

The sentiment was opposed by economists, among them the former director of the Centre for International Trade Studies of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Aat Pisanwanich, who said that Thailand is not in crisis.