Agency cooperation needed to fix Bangkok problems, says Srettha
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Friday called on relevant state agencies to help Bangkok city hall complete works that require their support and cooperation.
The PM said he has assigned Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad to act as coordinator in matters in which the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) needs government support to help expedite their work.
Srettha, who also doubles as the finance minister, revealed the assignment during a meeting with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and other BMA City Hall executives in which they discussed the city’s development projects.
After being briefed by the Bangkok governor, PM Srettha said that the BMA requires support from other state agencies on certain matters.
“We have to admit that the governor is doing his work with support from [different] agencies, although it does not come quickly enough. The agencies involved have to help more. It’s a good opportunity for everyone to pull together,” he said.
The prime minister noted that the BMA projects relate in some way to each of the eight points in the government’s “Thailand Vision” that he announced during the “Ignite Thailand” conference at Government House on Thursday.
That vision laid out his ambitious plans to transform the country through creating vibrant hubs for tourism, medical treatment, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy, and finance.
At City Hall on Friday, Srettha said the BMA has a few months left before the rainy season in which to unblock Bangkok’s waste pipes. He suggested the BMA get help from the Royal Thai Army and the Corrections Department for sewerage dredging.
He said the BMA should coordinate with the Royal Thai Police in tackling Bangkok’s chronic traffic problems, and added that motorist compliance with traffic rules was also necessary to help ease the situation.
The PM also suggested the BMA have a discussion with mass transit operators about providing feeder systems for passengers.
Regarding PM 2.5 fine dust pollution, Srettha thanked the BMA for encouraging farmers to avoid burning farm waste. He added that his government was working with Thailand’s neighbours like Cambodia to help reduce hot spots in their countries.
He noted that Bangkok is one of the most online searched cities in the world, as it has become the most popular tourist destination in Asia.
“The government aims to make Bangkok a liveable city in many ways. All the elements should work together and brainstorm to improve Bangkok,” Srettha said. He added that all those involved should help tackle the city’s problems affecting both residents and tourists.