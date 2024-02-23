Agency cooperation needed to fix Bangkok problems, says Srettha

The PM said he has assigned Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad to act as coordinator in matters in which the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) needs government support to help expedite their work.

Srettha, who also doubles as the finance minister, revealed the assignment during a meeting with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and other BMA City Hall executives in which they discussed the city’s development projects.

After being briefed by the Bangkok governor, PM Srettha said that the BMA requires support from other state agencies on certain matters.

“We have to admit that the governor is doing his work with support from [different] agencies, although it does not come quickly enough. The agencies involved have to help more. It’s a good opportunity for everyone to pull together,” he said.

The prime minister noted that the BMA projects relate in some way to each of the eight points in the government’s “Thailand Vision” that he announced during the “Ignite Thailand” conference at Government House on Thursday.

That vision laid out his ambitious plans to transform the country through creating vibrant hubs for tourism, medical treatment, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy, and finance.