Ruangkrai says tourism minister lied about share sale in assets statement

Ruangkrai told reporters that he had mailed his complaint against Sudawan to the Office of the Election Commission, accusing her of alleged concealment of her shares in a company when she filed her assets statement to the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ruangkrai alleged that there were suspicious items in Sudawan’s assets statement submitted on July 4 last year when she became an MP. When she became the tourism minister on September 1, the NACC allowed her to use the July 4 statement without having to submit a new one.

Ruangkrai said the statement was suspicious because she stated that she had sold her shares for 459.364 million and added that she had not received the money from the transaction yet.