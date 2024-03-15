Democrats want NACC probe into parole granted to Thaksin

Party spokesperson Ramet Rattanachaweng on Friday said that people were frustrated with the failure of the government to provide a proper update in Thaksin’s case, and urged independent bodies like the NACC to probe the matter.

“All of this is a drama that was aimed at deceiving the people. The Thaksin system was rejuvenated,” he said.

Ramet said that Thaksin’s visit to his hometown, Chiang Mai, had made public a secret that had been concealed for long: that there was nothing seriously wrong with his health as claimed by the the authorities.

Thaksin was wearing a brace around his neck when he was discharged from Police General Hospital on being granted parole in February, and his arm was seen in a cast when former former Cambodian premier Hun Sen met him at his residence. However, Thaksin was not wearing a brace or a cast while visiting the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand on Wednesday.