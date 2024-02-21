Former PM Hun Sen arrives at Thaksin’s house

According to reports, Hun Sen arrived at Donmueang International Airport at 10 am, by his private plane.

Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra told the media on Tuesday that Hun Sen is concerned about Thaksin's health. The two former leaders will have lunch together and Hun Sen will then fly back to Cambodia, she said.

The visit comes just five days after Thaksin was released on parole having met the Department of Corrections criteria of serving one-third of a jail term along with being aged and ill.

Since arriving in August 2023, Thaksin has not spent a single day behind bars but has instead served all his jail time at the Police General Hospital.

The ruling Pheu Thai party revealed on Tuesday that the 74-year-old Thaksin is grappling with severe health issues, including cervical spondylosis, and tendonitis in his arm while suffering from long Covid, as he was found to be infected with the virus three times while living abroad.