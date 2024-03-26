Sutin heads to China for urgent talks over submarine procurement impasse

The source said Sutin excused himself from the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, because he and Navy chief, Admiral Adung Phan-iam, had departed Bangkok for China on Monday night.

The source said Sutin and the Navy chief wanted to hold final talks with the shipbuilder before they seek an ultimate Cabinet decision on the impasse over the controversial submarine procurement project.

The project hit a huge setback when Germany pulled back from supplying a diesel engine for the vessel. German law restricts the use of Germany-made engines in weaponry made by foreign nations.