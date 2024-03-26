Sutin heads to China for urgent talks over submarine procurement impasse
Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang flew to China on Monday night to hold urgent talks with the submarine builder, a source said on Tuesday.
The source said Sutin excused himself from the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, because he and Navy chief, Admiral Adung Phan-iam, had departed Bangkok for China on Monday night.
The source said Sutin and the Navy chief wanted to hold final talks with the shipbuilder before they seek an ultimate Cabinet decision on the impasse over the controversial submarine procurement project.
The project hit a huge setback when Germany pulled back from supplying a diesel engine for the vessel. German law restricts the use of Germany-made engines in weaponry made by foreign nations.
In response to this, China proposed a locally manufactured engine as an alternative, but that was rejected by the Royal Thai Navy. In a bid to end the impasse, the Navy proposed that a frigate be acquired instead, but this plan was put on hold because it would cost an additional 1 billion baht.
Meanwhile, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said that on Tuesday, the Cabinet did not deliberate on any arms procurement deals, including the Royal Thai Air Force’s plan to acquire four new fighter jets for 19 billion baht.