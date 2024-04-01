PM holds meeting of financial discipline panel on how to finance digital wallet scheme

Julapun said the committee, which is headed by Srettha himself, would meet on April 10.

He said some details of the financial source were still not clear, so the April 10 meeting had to be held before the government could announce the source of the money for the project.

The digital-wallet scheme was a flagship campaign policy of the Pheu Thai Party and Srettha himself. During the election campaigns, Srettha promised that all Thais 16 years of age and up would be eligible for a 10,000 baht handout and the money could be adjusted from unused government budget.

But after Pheu Thai became the coalition leader and the project was attacked by many economists, it was toned down to cover 50 million Thais whose salary is lower than 70,000 baht and who do not have up to 500,000 baht in a bank account. The government also plans to secure a huge loan to finance the scheme.

Meanwhile, Chayawadee Chai-anant, spokeswoman and assistant governor of the Bank of Thailand, said the central bank maintained its stance that the government should limit the handout to only vulnerable groups instead of giving it to 50 million Thais.

Chayawadee said the BOT believed it would benefit the economy more if the money were given only to members of vulnerable groups because consumption by several income groups has already been revived to the pre-Covid level.

She said if members of the groups with adequate income received the 10,000 baht handouts, it would not provide much economic stimulus.