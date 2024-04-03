Julapun backs Srettha’s salesmanship, promises investment will flood in

Speaking on Wednesday, the first of the two-day general debate against the government launched by the opposition, Julapun said Thailand would enjoy a deluge of foreign investment in the next one or two years.

During the debate, several opposition MPs accused Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of wasting time travelling abroad to act as a salesman for Thailand. Some even ridiculed his efforts to woo foreign investors, saying only fools would invest in Thailand under the current situation.

In response, Julapun said the government has started receiving positive signals from foreign investors. He said Srettha has been travelling abroad to encourage investment in Thailand’s advanced technology industry, and especially the ambitious southern land bridge project.