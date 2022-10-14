Thailand joins global race to lure wealthy foreigners with residency visas

Thailand launched the updated Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa on September 1, joining Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates in granting long-stay rights to targeted foreigners – though terms and conditions vary from country to country.

From last month, Thailand halved the fee for its LTR visa, which lasts for 10 years, from 100,000 baht to 50,000 baht to attract four groups of foreigners – wealthy people, retirees, those who want to work in Thailand, and experts. The government expects the LTR visa to bring in at least 1 million people per year, significantly boosting economic recovery after Covid.

Specific conditions have been set for each group. Affluent applicants must have combined assets of at least US$1 million and an income of at least $80,000 per year. They must also invest at least $500,000 in Thailand, in property or other assets.

Meanwhile, retirees and experts must earn at least $80,000 per year, while the latter must have at least five years’ experience working at a specialist level in a targeted industry.

Those who want to work in Thailand must earn at least US$80,000 per year and also have a minimum five years’ experience working in legally registered companies with total revenue of $150 million in the past three years.

The visa also covers up to four family members, including dependents under 20 years of age.