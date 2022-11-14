Japan and Singapore ‘top tourism destinations for Thai people’

The most popular routes are to Japan with a cabin factor of around 70%.

Currently, the airline operates five routes to Japan:

Bangkok - Tokyo (Narita Airport) two flights

(Narita Airport) two flights Bangkok - Tokyo (Haneda Airport) one flight

Bangkok - Fukuoka one flight

one flight Bangkok - Nagoya one flight

one flight Bangkok - Osaka one flight

The airline is also planning to start a Bangkok - Sapporo route in December in response to tourists’ demand.

Korakot said, “Currently, Japanese routes are well-received by passengers, especially Thai people. After the Japanese government eased Covid prevention measures and allowed more tourists to enter the country, more passengers are interested in these routes, especially flights in winter, which are popular with Thai people.”