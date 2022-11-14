Japan and Singapore ‘top tourism destinations for Thai people’
Japan and Singapore are the most popular destinations for Thai tourists, Thai Airways International (THAI) revealed.
THAI’s chief of commercials, Korakot Chatasingha, said recently that the advance reservations for the New Year holidays has increased continuously by around 65% on average.
The most popular routes are to Japan with a cabin factor of around 70%.
Currently, the airline operates five routes to Japan:
- Bangkok - Tokyo (Narita Airport) two flights
- Bangkok - Tokyo (Haneda Airport) one flight
- Bangkok - Fukuoka one flight
- Bangkok - Nagoya one flight
- Bangkok - Osaka one flight
The airline is also planning to start a Bangkok - Sapporo route in December in response to tourists’ demand.
Korakot said, “Currently, Japanese routes are well-received by passengers, especially Thai people. After the Japanese government eased Covid prevention measures and allowed more tourists to enter the country, more passengers are interested in these routes, especially flights in winter, which are popular with Thai people.”
He explained that the Japanese government had set a limit for the number of people entering the country from August to September. In the first phase, only 190 seats per day were available and later increased to 600 seats per day.
After the limits were removed, tourism has been active again and the airline is confident that the cabin factor will increase gradually, as it is planning to increase the number of flights to Japan.
He said Singapore is another popular destination because it is a short flight and the country organises events and creates new tourist destinations to welcome them.
The cabin factor for the Singapore route is around 80%, increasing gradually. The airline has increased the number of flights from two flights per day to three, and will increase to four flights in December.
