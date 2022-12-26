Week of celebrations as Bangkok’s Wat Suthat marks 215 years
Wat Suthat Thepwararam Ratchaworahawihan or the temple of the giant swing is kicking off celebrations on Monday to mark its 215th anniversary.
The celebrations, which run until New Year's Day, are divided into four zones, namely entertainment, arts, shopping and the Lan Khon Muang zone for concerts and cultural shows.
Wat Suthat Thepwararam is one of Bangkok’s 10 royal temples and its construction was started by King Rama I in 1807 but only completed during the reign of King Rama III in 1847 or 1848. It was initially called the “Wat Maha Sutthawat”.
The key events during the week include:
Monday:
Temple grounds
1pm: Offerings to the founder of the Chakri Dynasty
5.10pm: Muay Thai dance show
8pm: Traditional puppet show
Lan Khon Muang zone
6pm: Contemporary concert
Tuesday:
Temple grounds
3pm: A guided tour explaining the art and architecture of the ancient temple
5.30pm: Traditional music performed using ancient instruments
6.10pm: Official opening ceremony of the celebrations
7.10pm: Khon performance
Lan Khon Muang zone
6pm: Concert by a symphony orchestra
Wednesday
Temple grounds
5.30pm: Concert by a traditional string band
7pm: Musical skit
Lan Khon Muang zone
6pm: Traditional Isaan music
Thursday
Temple grounds
5pm: Performance by a Chinese string band
5.45pm: Traditional “lamtad” musical show by Mae Srinual Khamarj band
6.45pm: Literary stage play
8.15pm: Concert by a Thai traditional-contemporary band
Lan Khon Muang zone
6pm: “Luk thung” or Thai country music
Friday
Temple grounds
5pm: Symphony orchestra
6pm: Pleng Choi musical traditional show
Lan Khon Muang zone
6pm: Traditional “likay” show
Saturday
Temple grounds
4.45pm: Dance shows depicting art and literature
5.30pm: New Year prayers ceremony
January 1
Temple grounds
7.15pm: Khon performance
8.45pm: Concert by traditional-contemporary Thai band