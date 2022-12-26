background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
Week of celebrations as Bangkok’s Wat Suthat marks 215 years

MONDAY, December 26, 2022

Wat Suthat Thepwararam Ratchaworahawihan or the temple of the giant swing is kicking off celebrations on Monday to mark its 215th anniversary.

The celebrations, which run until New Year's Day, are divided into four zones, namely entertainment, arts, shopping and the Lan Khon Muang zone for concerts and cultural shows.

Wat Suthat Thepwararam is one of Bangkok’s 10 royal temples and its construction was started by King Rama I in 1807 but only completed during the reign of King Rama III in 1847 or 1848. It was initially called the “Wat Maha Sutthawat”. Week of celebrations as Bangkok’s Wat Suthat marks 215 years

The key events during the week include:

Monday:

Temple grounds

1pm: Offerings to the founder of the Chakri Dynasty

5.10pm: Muay Thai dance show

8pm: Traditional puppet show

Lan Khon Muang zone

6pm: Contemporary concert

Tuesday:

Temple grounds

3pm: A guided tour explaining the art and architecture of the ancient temple

5.30pm: Traditional music performed using ancient instruments

6.10pm: Official opening ceremony of the celebrations

7.10pm: Khon performance

Lan Khon Muang zone

6pm: Concert by a symphony orchestra

Wednesday

Temple grounds

5.30pm: Concert by a traditional string band

7pm: Musical skit

Lan Khon Muang zone

6pm: Traditional Isaan music

Thursday

Temple grounds

5pm: Performance by a Chinese string band

5.45pm: Traditional “lamtad” musical show by Mae Srinual Khamarj band

6.45pm: Literary stage play

8.15pm: Concert by a Thai traditional-contemporary band

Lan Khon Muang zone

6pm: “Luk thung” or Thai country music

Friday

Temple grounds

5pm: Symphony orchestra

6pm: Pleng Choi musical traditional show

Lan Khon Muang zone

6pm: Traditional “likay” show

Saturday

Temple grounds

4.45pm: Dance shows depicting art and literature

5.30pm: New Year prayers ceremony

January 1

Temple grounds

7.15pm: Khon performance

8.45pm: Concert by traditional-contemporary Thai band

