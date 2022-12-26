Week of celebrations as Bangkok’s Wat Suthat marks 215 years

The celebrations, which run until New Year's Day, are divided into four zones, namely entertainment, arts, shopping and the Lan Khon Muang zone for concerts and cultural shows.

Wat Suthat Thepwararam is one of Bangkok’s 10 royal temples and its construction was started by King Rama I in 1807 but only completed during the reign of King Rama III in 1847 or 1848. It was initially called the “Wat Maha Sutthawat”.