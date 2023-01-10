First group of 200 Chinese tourists lands in Thailand

"We're very excited to come back to Thailand. We have been waiting for three years already."

"Before the start of COVID, we come here every year. And this time I take my family to come here."said Wang Zheyin CHINESE TOURIST

The arrival comes as Thailand suddenly rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, Anutin said, citing sufficient immunisation levels in China and globally.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Anutin said requiring visitors to show evidence of vaccination was inconvenient and a panel of experts had resolved that it was unnecessary as enough vaccinations had been administered globally. The minister also said visitors not vaccinated would also be granted entry without restriction.