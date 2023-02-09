Balloon fiesta popped but love still going sky-high in Chiang Rai

The Muang district attraction will still be hosting a Valentine's Day event for couples from February 12-15. The highlight will be romantic balloon rides for a bird’s eye view of Singh Park and Chiang Rai city.

The balloons will take off twice a day, at sunrise and sunset.

Couples and the general public can register at facebook.com/SinghaparkChiangrai

Before the pandemic, the International Balloon Fiesta was a major annual attraction during the week of Valentine’s Day in the northern province.

Professional balloonists from across the world lined up to compete for total prize money of over 500,000 baht during the day while light and sound shows lit up the night. The international balloon extravaganza is expected to be refloated when tourism recovers and international arrivals increase.